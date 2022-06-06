Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.38.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNPO. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Snap One from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Snap One from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other Snap One news, CEO John H. Heyman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,567,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,086,611.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jefferson Dungan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Snap One during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Snap One during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap One by 855.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Snap One during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Snap One during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPO opened at $12.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. Snap One has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.11. The company has a market capitalization of $937.09 million and a PE ratio of -26.28.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). Snap One had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $273.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.27 million. Research analysts predict that Snap One will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

