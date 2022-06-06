Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sotherly Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of SOHO opened at $1.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.71. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $4.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74.

Sotherly Hotels ( NASDAQ:SOHO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 78.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 5.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 23.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

