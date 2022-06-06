SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $51,898,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 19.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,237,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,425 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter valued at $18,717,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 11.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,238,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,392,000 after purchasing an additional 761,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $12,057,000.

GLDM opened at $36.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.59. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $34.16 and a 12-month high of $41.14.

