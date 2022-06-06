StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GASS. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of StealthGas in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ GASS opened at $3.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35. StealthGas has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $3.35.

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that StealthGas will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GASS. Towerview LLC raised its stake in shares of StealthGas by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 3,345,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,677 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of StealthGas by 2,023.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 43,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of StealthGas by 12.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its position in shares of StealthGas by 94.3% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StealthGas Company Profile (Get Rating)

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

