StockNews.com Begins Coverage on FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ FNHC opened at $0.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.28. FedNat has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $4.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16.
FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter. FedNat had a negative net margin of 46.44% and a negative return on equity of 185.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS.
FedNat Company Profile (Get Rating)
FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.
