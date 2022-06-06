StockNews.com Begins Coverage on FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FNHC opened at $0.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.28. FedNat has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $4.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter. FedNat had a negative net margin of 46.44% and a negative return on equity of 185.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in FedNat by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 459,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 59,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedNat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $640,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of FedNat by 50.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 22,442 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of FedNat by 246.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 76,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FedNat in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

