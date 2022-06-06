StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of First Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

FCAP stock opened at $33.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.04. First Capital has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $46.68.

First Capital ( NASDAQ:FCAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Capital by 96.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Capital by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Capital by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Capital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Capital by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

