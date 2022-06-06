StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of Forward Pharma A/S stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.72. Forward Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $20.31.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Forward Pharma A/S by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $597,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

