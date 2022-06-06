StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of LARK stock opened at $25.61 on Monday. Landmark Bancorp has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $31.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average is $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $127.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 35,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

