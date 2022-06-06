StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.
NASDAQ:NEPT opened at $0.15 on Monday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
