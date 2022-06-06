StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:NEPT opened at $0.15 on Monday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 399,362 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,343,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 88,755 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 123,356 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.