StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $30.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Ohio Valley Banc has a one year low of $23.13 and a one year high of $32.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.23.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 57,671 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter valued at $1,855,000. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

