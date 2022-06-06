StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $30.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Ohio Valley Banc has a one year low of $23.13 and a one year high of $32.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.23.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter.
Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
