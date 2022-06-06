StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OncoSec Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

OncoSec Medical stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99. OncoSec Medical has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $4.25. The company has a market cap of $31.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.03.

OncoSec Medical ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in OncoSec Medical by 653.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 334,849 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in OncoSec Medical by 128.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 361,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 203,010 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in OncoSec Medical by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 321,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 44,042 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OncoSec Medical by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 17,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in OncoSec Medical by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 145,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.