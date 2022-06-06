StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Shares of Pro-Dex stock opened at $15.56 on Monday. Pro-Dex has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average of $19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Pro-Dex ( NASDAQ:PDEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 8.50%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDEX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pro-Dex by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Pro-Dex by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pro-Dex by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Pro-Dex in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pro-Dex (Get Rating)

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.