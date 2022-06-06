StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Reading International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Reading International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $3.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.40 million, a P/E ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 1.49. Reading International has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 34.87% and a negative net margin of 1.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Reading International by 240.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reading International during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reading International during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International (Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.