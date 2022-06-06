StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr stock opened at $3.80 on Monday. Smart Powerr has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $10.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.42.

Get Smart Powerr alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart Powerr stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Smart Powerr as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the recycling energy business in China. The company designs, finances, constructs, installs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. It provides waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the Blast Furnace Top Gas Recovery Turbine Unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generate electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.