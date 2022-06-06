StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EDUC opened at $4.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.43.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.31 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 5.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the first quarter valued at about $367,000. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Educational Development by 80.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Educational Development by 575.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

