StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ ESSA opened at $16.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.41. ESSA Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average is $17.33.

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.94 million. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 25.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 42,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 35.3% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

