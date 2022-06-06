StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of HALL opened at $2.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $52.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Hallmark Financial Services ( NASDAQ:HALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $84.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.47 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hallmark Financial Services will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 4.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 21,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

