StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NVIV stock opened at $4.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.26. InVivo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.14.

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 1,525.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47,579 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 18.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

