StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NVIV stock opened at $4.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.26. InVivo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.14.
InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter.
About InVivo Therapeutics (Get Rating)
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.
