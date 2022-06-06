StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Limbach in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ:LMB opened at $6.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $65.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.33. Limbach has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $10.18.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Limbach had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $126.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limbach will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz bought 6,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $37,447.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,521.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 26,498 shares of company stock worth $167,772 in the last ninety days. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Limbach during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its stake in shares of Limbach by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Limbach by 2,169.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

