StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

MTEX stock opened at $24.01 on Monday. Mannatech has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $49.08. The company has a market capitalization of $46.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.54.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Mannatech had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $40,227.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTEX. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mannatech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Mannatech by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Mannatech during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mannatech during the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Mannatech during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

