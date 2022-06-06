StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ MBCN opened at $25.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $146.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Middlefield Banc has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $30.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average is $25.32.

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 31.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 21.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 229.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

