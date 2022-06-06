StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ PWOD opened at $23.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.89. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $26.70.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 9.42%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Grafmyre bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $58,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,693 shares in the company, valued at $344,550.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Charles E. Kranich bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $28,287.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $594,535.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 6,745 shares of company stock valued at $156,909 over the last 90 days. 4.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

