StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

PEBK opened at $26.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $148.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.77. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.91.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.71 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 19.90%.

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $105,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,707. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO William D. Cable sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,759.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $525,000. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.