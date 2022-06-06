StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PCOM. Royal Bank of Canada cut Points.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Points.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barrington Research cut Points.com from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Points.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Points.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Points.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PCOM opened at $24.65 on Monday. Points.com has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $24.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.34 million, a PE ratio of 176.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Points.com ( NASDAQ:PCOM Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. Points.com had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $127.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Points.com will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Points.com by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Points.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Points.com by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Points.com by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Points.com by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Points.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Points.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.