StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of PowerFleet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PowerFleet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

PWFL opened at $2.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.79. PowerFleet has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.73.

PowerFleet ( NASDAQ:PWFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.14). PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $34.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PowerFleet will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Frumberg sold 11,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $26,243.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,699 shares in the company, valued at $62,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Mark Towe bought 31,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $100,025.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWFL. Lynrock Lake LP grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,580,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,745 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PowerFleet by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after acquiring an additional 760,602 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in PowerFleet in the first quarter valued at $715,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in PowerFleet by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,177,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 181,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PowerFleet in the fourth quarter valued at $806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

About PowerFleet (Get Rating)

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.