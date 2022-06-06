StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $0.88 on Monday. Professional Diversity Network has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 18.70.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 45.51% and a negative return on equity of 112.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Professional Diversity Network during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Professional Diversity Network by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 22,006 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Professional Diversity Network during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

