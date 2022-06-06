StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ QUMU opened at $1.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74. Qumu has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $4.85.

Qumu ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Qumu had a negative net margin of 71.54% and a negative return on equity of 118.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qumu will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rose Bentley bought 36,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $37,378.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,879.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 66,646 shares of company stock valued at $70,579 over the last 90 days. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in Qumu during the third quarter worth $27,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Qumu in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Qumu by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Qumu in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Qumu in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

