StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RNWK opened at $0.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.49. RealNetworks has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $13.28 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Opportunity Fund Caldwell acquired 113,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $69,436.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,502,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,697.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 128,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $80,952.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,388,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,039.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 266,067 shares of company stock valued at $164,633. Insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RealNetworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RealNetworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of RealNetworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its stake in shares of RealNetworks by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 96,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 28,481 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealNetworks in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. 23.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealNetworks Company Profile

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

