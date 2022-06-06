StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of LEDS stock opened at $2.75 on Monday. SemiLEDs has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 71.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEDS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

