StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SMMT opened at $1.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62. Summit Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.17% and a negative net margin of 735.61%. The company had revenue of $4.84 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMMT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Summit Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Summit Therapeutics by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Summit Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,200,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 105,443 shares during the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

