StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:SMMT opened at $1.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62. Summit Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $8.50.
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.17% and a negative net margin of 735.61%. The company had revenue of $4.84 million during the quarter.
Summit Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Summit Therapeutics (SMMT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.