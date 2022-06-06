StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of Symbolic Logic stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.52. Symbolic Logic has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.16.

In other Symbolic Logic news, major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 17,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $31,915.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 19,037 shares of company stock worth $34,432. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Symbolic Logic by 7.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Symbolic Logic by 102.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Symbolic Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Kokino LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Symbolic Logic during the fourth quarter valued at $2,200,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Symbolic Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

