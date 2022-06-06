StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of TEDU stock opened at $3.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46. Tarena International has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.07.
Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.83 million during the quarter.
About Tarena International (Get Rating)
Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tarena International (TEDU)
