StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of TEDU stock opened at $3.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46. Tarena International has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.07.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.83 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tarena International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TEDU Get Rating ) by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,181 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.17% of Tarena International worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

