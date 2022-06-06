StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $6.39 on Monday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16 and a beta of 0.87.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile (Get Rating)
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Willamette Valley Vineyards (WVVI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.