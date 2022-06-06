StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $6.39 on Monday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 38,429 shares during the last quarter.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

