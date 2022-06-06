Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Stratasys by 35.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,349,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,748,000 after acquiring an additional 615,791 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,978,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Stratasys by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,654,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,469,000 after buying an additional 425,325 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,928,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its position in Stratasys by 23.1% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 969,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,854,000 after buying an additional 181,766 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cross Research upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Stratasys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Stratasys from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Stratasys stock opened at $19.73 on Monday. Stratasys Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $42.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.12. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $163.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.80 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

