Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SUMR opened at $11.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.58. Summer Infant has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $16.89. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.57.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative return on equity of 94.31% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $34.38 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Jason P. Macari purchased 7,746 shares of Summer Infant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $91,402.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 355,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,103.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Jason P. Macari sold 9,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $109,138.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 354,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,187,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Summer Infant stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Summer Infant as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summer Infant, Inc, an infant and juvenile products company, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile safety and convenience products. It offers a range of juvenile products in various product categories, including gates, potty, bath, entertainers, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as audio and video monitors primarily under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

