Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
SUMR opened at $11.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.58. Summer Infant has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $16.89. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.57.
Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative return on equity of 94.31% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $34.38 million for the quarter.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Summer Infant stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Summer Infant as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Summer Infant (Get Rating)
Summer Infant, Inc, an infant and juvenile products company, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile safety and convenience products. It offers a range of juvenile products in various product categories, including gates, potty, bath, entertainers, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as audio and video monitors primarily under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Summer Infant (SUMR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Summer Infant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summer Infant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.