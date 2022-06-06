Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Hits New 52-Week High at $134.00

Shares of Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 134 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 133 ($1.68), with a volume of 3307478 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128.50 ($1.63).

SUPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.77) price target on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.77) target price on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 134 ($1.70).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 126.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 123.29. The stock has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 1.49 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Supermarket Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

