Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Suzuki Motor in a report issued on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Suzuki Motor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Suzuki Motor stock opened at $119.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.15 and a 200-day moving average of $146.21. Suzuki Motor has a one year low of $110.39 and a one year high of $199.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

