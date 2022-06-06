Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Suzuki Motor in a report issued on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Suzuki Motor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.
Suzuki Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.
