Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYPR opened at $2.28 on Monday. Sypris Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $50.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 26.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $4,939,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sypris Solutions by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,010,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 70,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sypris Solutions by 13.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sypris Solutions by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the period. 8.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

