Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
NASDAQ SYPR opened at $2.28 on Monday. Sypris Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $50.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 26.24%.
Sypris Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
