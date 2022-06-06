T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TTOO. Alliance Global Partners upgraded T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $0.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.53. T2 Biosystems has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.43.

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 194.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,278.55%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTOO. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $491,000. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 760,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 245,792 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 267.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 272,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 198,118 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. 11.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

