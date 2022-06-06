Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TAIT stock opened at $3.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79. Taitron Components has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $19.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAIT. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Taitron Components during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taitron Components in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Taitron Components by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 15.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.