Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech stock opened at $0.27 on Monday. Tantech has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $15.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Tantech by 13.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tantech in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tantech by 7,177.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 179,437 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tantech during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tantech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle.

