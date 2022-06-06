Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

TTM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tata Motors in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tata Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tata Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Tata Motors by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tata Motors by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in Tata Motors by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Tata Motors by 3.9% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tata Motors by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

Tata Motors stock opened at $27.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Tata Motors has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $35.38. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.06.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

