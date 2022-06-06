Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,716.00

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,716 ($21.71) and last traded at GBX 1,684 ($21.31), with a volume of 4285 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,674 ($21.18).

The stock has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,585.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,522.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.55.

In other Telecom Plus news, insider Julian Schild sold 38,698 shares of Telecom Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,467 ($18.56), for a total value of £567,699.66 ($718,243.50).

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance, boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

