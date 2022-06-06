Telsey Advisory Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capri in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.45. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Capri’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Capri from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

CPRI stock opened at $49.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.35 and a 200 day moving average of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Capri has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $72.37.

Capri announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth $13,435,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Capri by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Capri by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 171,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

About Capri (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.