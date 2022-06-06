Telsey Advisory Group Comments on Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.41. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 122.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

Shares of VSCO opened at $41.50 on Monday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $38.48 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.00.

In related news, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $134,550.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $261,146.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $475,763,000. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 7,204,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,127,000 after buying an additional 1,015,800 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth $222,779,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,366,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,904,000 after buying an additional 237,651 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,340,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,208,000 after buying an additional 99,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.