Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of TENX opened at $0.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) by 1,932,400.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

