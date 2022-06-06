Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Terminix Global in a report issued on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.46 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.48. William Blair also issued estimates for Terminix Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of TMX stock opened at $42.97 on Monday. Terminix Global has a 1 year low of $36.30 and a 1 year high of $53.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 0.73.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.08 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Terminix Global by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,886,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,739,000 after acquiring an additional 57,718 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Terminix Global by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,182,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,384,000 after acquiring an additional 820,829 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Terminix Global by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,250,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,253,000 after acquiring an additional 107,219 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Terminix Global by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,265,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,718,000 after acquiring an additional 805,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,178,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,031,000 after buying an additional 760,849 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

