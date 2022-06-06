TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 426,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,084 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.76% of TESSCO Technologies worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 698,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 92,473 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,395 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,565 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in TESSCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 16.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TESS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TESSCO Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

NASDAQ TESS opened at $5.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.09. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $54.07 million, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $101.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.85 million. Equities analysts predict that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

