TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of TESSCO Technologies stock opened at $5.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.11. TESSCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $54.07 million, a P/E ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 0.97.

TESSCO Technologies ( NASDAQ:TESS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $101.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.85 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TESS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 268.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in TESSCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 48,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,395 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

