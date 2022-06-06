The City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY) Hits New 52-Week High at $426.50

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 426.50 ($5.40) and last traded at GBX 425.41 ($5.38), with a volume of 240773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 419 ($5.30).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 6.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 416.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 404.69.

Get The City of London Investment Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from The City of London Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $4.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. The City of London Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.29%.

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The City of London Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The City of London Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.